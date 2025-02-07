Rocket League World Championship 2025 will be held in France

HQ

As we just reported on about the host location, venue, and country for the Fortnite World Championship in 2025, we can also add a bit about the 2025 Rocket League Championship Series World Championship too.

As has been the case in the last few years, the premier Rocket League tournament will happen right after the premier Fortnite event, all at the same venue, in the same city, in the same country.

This means the 2025 World Championship will also happen in Lyon-Décines, France, at the LDLC Arena, except it will take place between September 9-14, where 20 of the best teams from around the world slug it out for $1.2 million.

Tickets for this event are also going up next week, from as early as February 10 for pre-sale and February 12 for general admission.