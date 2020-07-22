Rocket League to become free to play, here are the first details

You're watching Advertisements

Psyonix just announced that its popular sports game Rocket League will be playable for free "later this summer". After having hit over 75 million paying players around the globe over the past five years the studio wants to welcome many more gamers on its servers. This step is accompanied by a number of further developments, which we briefly pinned down below:

First of all, Rocket League will soon release in the Epic Games Store and this version will be compatible with all other platforms. Epic Games seems to be a central point in Psyonix' bigger strategy because their title will support cross-save functionality and you need to have an Epic Games Store account to transfer your progress between different systems.

The game itself should remain largely unaffected by these steps, but Psyonix would like to adjust the menus to make it easier to lead people into the shop. There shouldn't be much change within the cosmetic item system, because the developers are currently working on revamping the areas tournaments and challenges. If you are already playing, you will shortly receive various bonus items depending on how long you have been active. In order to make the switch from the classic monetization model to the free to start game, Steam players will probably have to download a new game file, Psyonix clarified.