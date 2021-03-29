Rocket League Season 3 is coming April 7

You're watching Advertisements

Psyonix has just revealed that Season 3 for Rocket League will be hitting the track on April 7. This new season of the vehicular sports game is set to introduce new items, new Competitive Tournament Rewards, and a revamped version of the DFH Stadium (Circuit).

Players will also be able to get behind the wheel of several more cars, as bundles from NASCAR and F1 will also be launching in May. Additionally, there will be a new "speed demon" known as the Tyranno that will be launching as part of the Season 3 Rocket Pass. The car and the rest of the contents included within the Season 3 Rocket Pass are planned to be revealed this week.

You can check out the trailer for Season 3 in the player above.