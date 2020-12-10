Rocket League Season 2 has now arrived

You're watching Advertisements

Season 2 of Rocket League has now kicked off, and it adds many new notable additions such as player anthems, a new arena, and a new battle car. Season 2 tournaments are now available too, and this has new rewards, as well as an increased player cap.

For us, the most notable change within the update is the inclusion of player anthems. These allow players to further customise their victories by selecting the song that is played when they score a goal, make an epic save, or become MVP from an internal library of tracks. Currently, there's five tracks available that can be selected as player anthems from Rocket League Soundtrack Vol. 1. We're hoping more can be added as this feels a little bit slim.

The new battle car known as the R3MX can be unlocked in the first level of Season 2's Battle Pass. This new ride is quite the looker and reminds us an awful lot of a Porsche Cayman. The new arena is called Neon Fields and this has been added to online playlists and can even be used during offline matches with your friends.