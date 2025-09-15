Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
Rocket League

Rocket League returns to France in May 2026 for upcoming Major

The 2026 schedule for the RLCS has been confirmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that the 2025 season for the Rocket League Championship Series is in the books, the question naturally shifts to 2026 and what Psyonix and Epic Games has in store. We already somewhat know as the 2026 schedule has been revealed, noting that the season begins in November and has an extended Worlds event.

To begin with, the season will commence on November 14 when the regional leagues kick off. The first split of the year will run all the way until March and will be accentuated by a Kick Off Studio LAN between December 5-7 and a North American Major in late February. We don't yet know the location of this event.

The second split will start in late March and will run until late May, with Major 2 happening at the end of the month and seeing the action return to France for a Major that takes place between May 20-24 at the La Defense Arena in Paris.

After this, throughout the summer there will be 1v1 and 2v2 events as well as the last-chance qualifier, all before Worlds 2026 in September, which is being expanded to now run for a grand total of six days.

Rocket League

Related texts

0
Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

0
Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



Loading next content