Rocket League

Rocket League meets Transformers in new mash-up

Bumblebee has been added as a new car, Optimus Prime is available as Goal Explosion.

HQ

Psyonix has kicked of a new collaboration with Hasbro today to mark the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Bumblebee has been added to the game, and as he is a Transformer, he can do something no other car can:

"This first-of-its-kind Rocket League car features a little secret hidden under its yellow and black striped hood! After you win a match, the car converts into Bumblebee's robot mode before jumping into a random celebration animation. Oh, and watch out—there's a rare animation that can only happen when you win MVP."

There are also more things adding Transformers flavour to the game, including the "Transformers Theme" Player Anthem and a Optimus Prime Goal Explosion. You can read more about this here, and we also have a short trailer for you below.

HQ
Rocket League

