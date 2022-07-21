Rocket League launches collaboration with Nike

HQ

As Rocket League is loosely based on football, it does make sense that Psyonix now has announced a collaboration with Nike, or more specifically their shoe Air Zoom Mercurial. This has rendered a set of new decals with a "realistic Nike Flyknit texture" to make the cars look like fabric.

Psyonix and Nike adds that it "won't actually increase traction in-game, but you can imagine the grip with advanced placebo technology", and here is what 1100 credits will give you:

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial bundle:



Nike Air Zoom Mercurial - Pink Decal



Nike Air Zoom Mercurial - Green Decal



Nike Air Zoom Mercurial - Yellow Decal



Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels



There is also a Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner, which you can get for free in the Item Shop. Will you be getting any of these? Check it out in the trailer below.