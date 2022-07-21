Cookies

Rocket League

Rocket League launches collaboration with Nike

Make your car look like a shoe with this latest cosmetic bundle.

HQ

As Rocket League is loosely based on football, it does make sense that Psyonix now has announced a collaboration with Nike, or more specifically their shoe Air Zoom Mercurial. This has rendered a set of new decals with a "realistic Nike Flyknit texture" to make the cars look like fabric.

Psyonix and Nike adds that it "won't actually increase traction in-game, but you can imagine the grip with advanced placebo technology", and here is what 1100 credits will give you:

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial bundle:


  • Nike Air Zoom Mercurial - Pink Decal

  • Nike Air Zoom Mercurial - Green Decal

  • Nike Air Zoom Mercurial - Yellow Decal

  • Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels

There is also a Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner, which you can get for free in the Item Shop. Will you be getting any of these? Check it out in the trailer below.

HQ
Rocket League

