Rocket League is shifting to free-to-play later this month

As a competitive sport game, Rocket League has been quite successful after its initial launch back in 2015. The title has not only been growing rapidly in the esport scene, but also already has more than 75 million players right now.

Back in July, we reported that Rocket League will land on Epic Games Store soon, and will become free-to-play "later this summer".

It turns out the wait is nearly over, in a blog post on the official website, Psyonix has announced that Rocket League's free-to-play will arrive on September 23 at 8am. PDT. An in-game event, Llama-Rama, will come after the launch as a celebration for this occasion, more details should be revealed next week.

Later today (September 16 at 6pm CEST or 9am PDT), the developer is releasing an update to prepare for the incoming release and event, which includes cross-platform progression, new quick chats, updated menus, and more. Some of the functions seem to be heavily connected with the Epic version, as we mentioned in our earlier report, "you need to have an Epic Games Store account to transfer your progress between different systems."

