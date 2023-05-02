Rocket League is getting a Star Wars crossover

HQ

Star Wars day is fast approaching, and among the celebrations of May the 4th Rocket League will be adding its own tribute to the sci-fi franchise in the form of four separate cosmetic packs.

The Droid Packs let you kit out your whip in the style of C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8 and K-2SO. You can buy the decals separately or get them all in one bundle if you're also looking to get some extra bonuses including a new player title and anthem.

Check out the trailer below and let us know which droid style you'll be taking on in Rocket League come May the 4th.