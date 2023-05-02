Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rocket League

Rocket League is getting a Star Wars crossover

Four Droid Packs are being added to celebrate Star Wars day.

Star Wars day is fast approaching, and among the celebrations of May the 4th Rocket League will be adding its own tribute to the sci-fi franchise in the form of four separate cosmetic packs.

The Droid Packs let you kit out your whip in the style of C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8 and K-2SO. You can buy the decals separately or get them all in one bundle if you're also looking to get some extra bonuses including a new player title and anthem.

Check out the trailer below and let us know which droid style you'll be taking on in Rocket League come May the 4th.

