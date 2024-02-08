Rocket League is getting a Mandalorian mode and new loot

HQ

Rocket League is no stranger to collaborations and it almost feels strange that it hasn't happened a long time ago already, but a collaboration with The Mandalorian has now started. This includes plenty of items you can purchase, but also a new mode called G-Force Frenzy, which is "a new 3v3 Limited Time Mode that'll see you hurtling through the air faster than an N-1 starfighter".

Below are all the new stuff you can buy for your rides, either individually or as a large package including everything - as we as a trailer showing all of this. Prices and descriptions can be found on the official homepage.



Fennec Car Body (Grey-Painted)



Bo-Katan Kryze Octane Decal



The Armorer Breakout Decal



Din Djarin Fennec Decal



Boba Fett Octane Decal



Nite Owl Wheels



Mythosaur Wheels



Mudhorn Wheels



Boba Fett Wheels



Whistling Birds Goal Explosion



Seismic Charge Goal Explosion



Din Djarin Player Banner



"Mandalorian" Player Title

