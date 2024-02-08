Rocket League is getting a Mandalorian mode and new loot

Rocket League is no stranger to collaborations and it almost feels strange that it hasn't happened a long time ago already, but a collaboration with The Mandalorian has now started. This includes plenty of items you can purchase, but also a new mode called G-Force Frenzy, which is "a new 3v3 Limited Time Mode that'll see you hurtling through the air faster than an N-1 starfighter".
Below are all the new stuff you can buy for your rides, either individually or as a large package including everything - as we as a trailer showing all of this. Prices and descriptions can be found on the official homepage.