Rocket League is finally coming to your phone this year

Rocket League will be six years old this summer, but is still extremely popular. One of the reasons for this, besides it being very fun, is that it's easy to pick up and play. You'd think it would be hard to bring the experience over to mobile devices though, but Psyonix is finally ready to try.

The talented studio has announced that it's bringing Rocket League to Android and iOS later this year in the form of Rocket League Sideswipe. This free game makes the rocket-cars and arenas 2D instead of 3D, but the core experience looks to be the same with cool moves, a whole bunch of cosmetics to get and try out, different modes and more in the reveal trailer below. Those of you living in Australia or New Zealand can try it out for yourselves now, as a limited-time Alpha test will be available on the Google Play Store in your parts very soon. Everyone else will have to wait until some time later this year to try it out, but it already both sounds and looks good to me. What do you think?