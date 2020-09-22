English
news
Rocket League

Rocket League goes free-to-play, celebrates with Fortnite crossover

DJ Slushii will perform live in-game on Saturday night, plus there are in-game rewards going both ways.

Epic and Psyonix have conspired together and come up a fun little crossover event to mark Rocket League's shift to free-to-play, with the Llama-Rama event promising in-game rewards and even a concert this weekend.

Starting at 10pm BST on Saturday night (then repeating at 4am the next morning and 6pm later that day, all BST), Rocket League favourite DK Slushii will perform at Party Royale. On top of that, there are in-game items that you can earn by completing so-called Llama-Rama Challenges in both games, with Rocket League items ending up in Fortnite and vice versa. You'll find more details on the challenges here (Fortnite) and here (Rocket League).

As for Rocket League, let's take a moment to remember what a success story that game has been since it was first launched as a PS Plus freebie back in 2015. It's come a long way since then, with an esports scene and a health community, and tomorrow it'll take the next step in its life cycle by going free-to-play. You'll find more on how Psyonix is handling the process by nudging the ball in this net right here.

