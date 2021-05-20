Rocket League gets its Formula 1 pack today

You're watching Advertisements

Anyone who is a fan of Formula 1 will know that this weekend marks the return of one of the most anticipated races of the season, the Monaco GP. But, that is believe it or not, not the biggest event happening in the world of F1 this week, as the highly anticipated Rocket League F1 pack is in fact racing into the game today.

The pack, which is slated to cost 2000 Credits, is bringing a car from each of the ten F1 teams, thanks to a handy set of decals that can be applied to the base Formula 1 2021 car. The car itself is also set to come equipped with a rocket boost, a Dominus hitbox, and some signature Pirelli tires to ensure it is ready to take straight into the game.

Coming alongside the Fan Pack is also a free Formula 1 Player Banner that can be picked up from the shop today, until May 26.

The Fan Pack and the banner are also expected to return to Rocket League later this year to coincide with major F1 events.