Rocket League

Rocket League get 120fps support on Xbox Series

An update in December will also allow the game to run at 4K 60fps with HDR.

The new generation of consoles is in full swing, and the Xbox Series S and X seem to have gotten really good third-party support with improvements across the board for the most popular games. But not with Rocket League. Despite being one of the most popular games, it is only getting a somewhat better stable frame rate and also loads faster.

Fortunately, it won't stay like this for very long, as Psyonix now has shared all the details for next-generation and it seems like owners of Microsoft's console are really being treated when the update launches in December. Xbox Series X will run the game in 4K and 60fps with HDR, and if you do not have a 4K screen, you'll get it supersampled to 1080p for massive quality improvements.

But it gets better. There will also be a performance mode running in 2688 x 1512 (70% of 4K) with 120fps and HDR. The UI will still be in 4K though. Even the performance mode can be played supersampled to 1080p. Xbox Series S on the other hand plays Rocket League with 1080p resolution at 60fps and HDR. The performance mode runs the game in 1344 x 756 (70% of Full 1080p), but in 120fps with HDR.

Unfortunately, just as it was the case with Star Wars: Squadrons, the Playstation 5 will run the game as it played on PlayStation 4 Pro. This means 4K resolution (checkerboard) at 60fps.

Rocket League

