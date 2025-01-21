Rocket League Championship Series returns to North Carolina in June

HQ

Pysonix has affirmed where one of the next big Rocket League Championship Series events will be taking place. Set to return to North Carolina and the city of Raleigh, this event will happen between June 26-29 and will see 16 of the best teams from around the world in attendance and looking to battle it out for a slice of a $351,000 prize pool.

The tournament will be hosted at the city's Lenovo Center, with fans even allowed to attend and experience the action for themselves for its final two days between June 28-29. Tickets for the portion of the event with a live crowd will go on sale from tomorrow on January 22.

As for who will be in attendance, we have nothing to add here as of yet as the qualifiers are expected to take place between April 18 and June 1. However, if you follow the RLCS and catch Major 1 which ends in late March and is being hosted in Birmingham, United Kingdom, you will get a good idea as to who the top teams this year are.