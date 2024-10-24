Rocket League Championship Series returns to Birmingham in 2025

HQ

Competitive Rocket League will be returning to the UK next year. Psyonix has affirmed the schedule for the Major tournaments for the 2025 Rocket League Championship Series, and kicking things off will be a Birmingham Major planned for late March.

With $5 million on offer for the full 2025 season, we can expect the first Major of the year to return to the UK city between March 27 and 30. This will be followed by a different Major between June 26-29 at an undisclosed location, before the World Championship between September 16 and 21, also at an undetermined location.

Speaking about the Birmingham Major, tickets will go on-sale from October 30 with the action featured at the bp pulse LIVE Arena in the National Exhibition Centre (NEC). We're told:

"The 2025 RLCS Season will host its first arena event of the year in Birmingham, returning to the United Kingdom in the process. RLCS 2025 Major 1 is set to take place at the bp pulse LIVE Arena, National Exhibition Centre (NEC) from March 27-30.

"The world's best Rocket League players will descend on Solihull, Birmingham at the end of March to compete for the first trophy of the RLCS 2025 Season in front of a live audience from March 29-30."

With tickets priced at between £55 and £120, will you be heading to the RLCS Birmingham Major next year?