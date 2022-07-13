Rocket League celebrates James Bond with new rides

HQ

James Bond is actually having his 60th anniversary, and Rocket League clearly wants to be a part of the celebrations. Thanks to this, we are now getting a full week of car bundles starting today and running until July 19.

The most spectacular ride is 007's Aston Martin DBS, which can be combined with the James Bond Theme as a Player Anthem. There are also other things added, including returning bundles with Aston Martin DB5 and Aston Martin Valhalla. Hit the link above for prices and more information - and check everything out below in the short video.