news
Rocket League

Rocket League celebrates its fifth birthday with massive update

Psyonix has big plans for its car-sports-ball multiplayer title Rocket League for its fifth anniversary.

The term 'sportsball' is commonly used by sports fans who can't or won't separate different ball sports into categories, but it's also a term that captures the sports crossover title Rocket League splendidly. The game that manages to mix a vast variety of sports and still manages to pull it all together into one delightfully entertaining game for fans of all of them has been a major success since its release back in 2015 and because of regular updates, it's still going strong.

Speaking of updates, Rocket League is getting a major one to celebrate its fifth anniversary. In a post on its official website, Psyonix revealed that a big update is set to release within the next few months and a two-week event will be held starting at the end of this month with "limited-time modes and Rocket League- and Psyonix-themed items in the event store". While we wait for what's to come, however, a smaller update goes live today across all platforms as well as a new item series to be revealed next week.

