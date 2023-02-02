Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rocket League

Rocket League celebrates Black History Month with free bundles

Three free bundles with cosmetic items from "talented Black artists" will be given away for free during February.

HQ

February is Black History Month, an originally American annual observance that has recently been gaining attention outside the country's borders, not least here in Europe. The gaming world is noticing this more and more, and Psyonix and Epic have something really nice to offer Rocket League gamers.

They announce that this month they will be releasing three bundles via the Item Shop containing cosmetic items to celebrate "talented Black artists", and first up is Geneva Bowers' contribution, which you can read more about here as well as peek at a picture of below.

What do you think of this initiative?

Rocket League

