Rocket League celebrates Black History Month with free bundles

February is Black History Month, an originally American annual observance that has recently been gaining attention outside the country's borders, not least here in Europe. The gaming world is noticing this more and more, and Psyonix and Epic have something really nice to offer Rocket League gamers.

They announce that this month they will be releasing three bundles via the Item Shop containing cosmetic items to celebrate "talented Black artists", and first up is Geneva Bowers' contribution, which you can read more about here as well as peek at a picture of below.

What do you think of this initiative?