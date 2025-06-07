English
Cosmic Invasion
Rocket and She-Hulk confirmed for Marvel's Cosmic Invasion

The raccoon is ready to kick some serious butt later this year.

The beat 'em up titled Marvel's Cosmic Invasion, featuring a cast of Marvel characters, was announced in April. During Summer Game Fest, we learned two new characters that will appear in the game: Rocket Racoon and She-Hulk.

They will be joined by 13 other heroes when the game, which can be likened to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, is released around Christmas this year.

