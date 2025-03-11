Rock up to the nursery in style with this £4,000 "Prambo"

HQ

"Born to perform" is the tagline of the latest creation to sport a Lamborghini badge and frankly it's perhaps one of the most fitting slogans of all-time. No, we're talking about a new car or even some fancy clothing or furniture or something else, what we're talking about is a baby stroller, a pram, a model that has been created in collaboration with Silver Cross, and a model that we're dubbing the "Prambo".

Officially, it's known as the Reef Al Arancio, and according to the store page, it's a pram that will bring in "a new era of super stroller". It has a "vision of luxury and legacy" and is "designed for parents chasing the unexpected."

The Prambo comes with a carry cot, a pushchair seat, a chassis, a foot muff, two rain covers, universal car seat adaptors, a cup holder, a sun sail, and a mosquito net too. Speaking about the Prambo, which will set back purchasers £4,000, we're told:

"By combining Silver Cross' unprecedented authority in nursery innovation with the iconic DNA of Automobili Lamborghini, a super stroller is born. With high performance fabrics, faceted framework and flashes of arancio orange, Reef AL Arancio is one exceptional package."

The Prambo is available to purchase at retailers around the world currently, however the catch is that there are only 500 models in the wild, making this a highly exclusive pushchair.