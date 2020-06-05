Cookies

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is getting a beta

Strategy title Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is moving into its beta stage on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Modus Games' Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break will soon get a beta version on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Initially set to release this month, the action game will have us wait a little more. Fortunately, its beta will be an open one, which means that all the gamers playing on the aforementioned platforms will be able to try it, but not at the same time.

The PC beta will be held from June 9 to June 16 while the console one will start on June 23 and end on June 30. Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is now set to release on July 21 on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One.

