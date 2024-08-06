English
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Rock Howard joins in the head-splitting in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

After starring in the latest instalment of the series and taking part in KOF XV, Howard is ready to show off his "wolf pedigree".

New confirmation on anticipated early 2025 fighting title Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. SNK has released a new trailer showing the next fighter to join the street fray: Rock Howard.

Howard is an old acquaintance of the Fatal Fury series, having debuted in Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory and become Terry Bogard's best friend. He would later appear as a playable protagonist in Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and more recently was a contributor to King of Fighters XV. Now it's his turn to return home.

Rock Howard will join Terry Bogard, Kevin Rian, Vox Reaper and the others when Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launches on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series early next year.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

