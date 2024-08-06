Rock Howard joins in the head-splitting in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

HQ

New confirmation on anticipated early 2025 fighting title Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. SNK has released a new trailer showing the next fighter to join the street fray: Rock Howard.

Howard is an old acquaintance of the Fatal Fury series, having debuted in Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory and become Terry Bogard's best friend. He would later appear as a playable protagonist in Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and more recently was a contributor to King of Fighters XV. Now it's his turn to return home.

Rock Howard will join Terry Bogard, Kevin Rian, Vox Reaper and the others when Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launches on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series early next year.