Rock Band 4 and DLC will be delisted on Sunday as the game turns ten years old

HQ

Rock Band 4 celebrates its tenth anniversary on Monday, which you might think would be something to celebrate. But... it's not. Quite the opposite, in fact, because the day before, all licenses will expire, and the game and some DLC will be removed from sale for good.

After that, DLC pack after DLC pack will disappear as the ten-year licenses expire. But if you've bought the game or the music, it's yours for all eternity and can of course be downloaded in the future.

Considering that plastic guitars are once again being released, especially for Xbox, it might be a good idea to buy Rock Band 4 - Rivals Bundle if you think your desire to rock might return in the future. The bundle includes a ton of music (but you can add more if you want) for the ridiculously low price of £8/€10, and if you don't take the chance now, it'll be too late forever, something you might regret if you some day would feel like getting a plastic guitar and do some jamming with friends and family.

Rock Band 4 can be played on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and the developers conclude their farewell letter:

"We're so grateful for the passion this community has shown. From the team, it's been a special experience to serve you with Rivals challenges, a super deep DLC library and a best in class band sim. If you've been meaning to grab a few last songs, now's the time.

Thanks again,

The Rock Band Team"