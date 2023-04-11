Roccat's Magma Mini is ideal for smaller desks

HQ

It can be a challenge to find the space on your desktop to support a monitor, a mousepad, mouse, keyboard, even speakers or a soundbar, and perhaps even your actual PC as well. Which is precisely why it can be beneficial to save on space by exploring a smaller form keyboard.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention to Rocaat's Magma Mini device to see how this 60% form keyboard shapes up in practice. As part of the video, our very own Magnus shared a ton of facts and brief thoughts, which will no doubt answer some questions you have about the gadget.