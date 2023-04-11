Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Roccat's Magma Mini is ideal for smaller desks

We've been playing around with the keyboard on the most recent episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It can be a challenge to find the space on your desktop to support a monitor, a mousepad, mouse, keyboard, even speakers or a soundbar, and perhaps even your actual PC as well. Which is precisely why it can be beneficial to save on space by exploring a smaller form keyboard.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention to Rocaat's Magma Mini device to see how this 60% form keyboard shapes up in practice. As part of the video, our very own Magnus shared a ton of facts and brief thoughts, which will no doubt answer some questions you have about the gadget.

HQ


Loading next content