Robot taxis are coming, as confirmed by an Estonian multinational mobility company Bolt in a partnership with Nvidia

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Ride-hailing service Bolt is joining forces with Nvidia, as reported by Iltalehti. This time the idea is to accelerate the deployment of self-driving cars in Europe. Bolt is ambitious, because their long-term goal is to have up to 100,000 self-driving vehicles on its platform by 2035.

Bolt and Nvidia are developing an AI model that is suitable for producing and providing robot taxi services. At the same time - of course - the services must meet "the most demanding safety and performance standards in Europe", Nvidia and Bolt say in a press release.

The infrastructure for self-driving vehicles is based on Bolt's daily driving data. The architecture must take into account different urban environments and varying regulations. Bolt also offers food delivery services and rental for cars, electric scooters and electric bicycles in more than 50 countries.

The AI ​​model for self-driving vehicles is based on real traffic data. Nvidia creates simulations and trains the AI ​​based on vehicle data provided by Bolt. To ensure privacy, Bolt's data is processed in accordance with EU data security standards.

"Bolt's data combined with Nvidia's AI platforms and models will build a European-led, self-driving vehicle offering", says the Head of Bolt's Self-Driving Business, Yevgeny Kabanov.

And since the state of the world currently is the way it is, another aim is to help European small and medium-sized businesses and universities, and reduce their dependence on non-EU ecosystems.