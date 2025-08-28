Robot sharks, amorphous blobs and more will stop us saving humanity in The Last Caretaker

HQ

The Last Caretaker sees you as the last friendly robot left functioning on a destroyed Earth, with a simple but extremely difficult mission of saving the entirety of the human race. As shown in the new gameplay trailer, things can get pretty tough pretty quickly in the flooded Earth.

Not only will it be a struggle to get your ship powered and ensure that you've got the means to care for the human "seeds" you collect, but you'll also have to defend yourself and your ship from the things that have taken over the world in humanity's absence.

Blobs of fleshy matter will block your path. Hordes of miniature robots and larger machines will try and eliminate you in their own quest to keep humans safe. It can be a bit of a rough time, in short, but fortunately there are weapons you can equip yourself with in order to fight against the threats you face in The Last Caretaker.

Take a look at the gameplay trailer below, and keep an eye out for our Gamescom impressions landing soon.