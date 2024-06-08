Robot puzzler Linkito launches on the 23rd of July

At the Future Games Show, it was revealed by Playdigious Originals that their new puzzle game, Linkito, would be arriving on the 23rd of July. It'll also feature a playable demo this Monday as part of the Steam Next Fest.

Linkito is a charming puzzler in which you are an engineer for Albatross Technologies. You'll be climbing the corporate ladder to take down the totalitarian company state from the inside. Each puzzle is a part of your rebellious actions, from taking control of robots to breaking secret codes.

You can also make your own puzzle levels once you're done with the main story, challenging the rest of the community with your own creations.