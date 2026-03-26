Robot joins Melania Trump at White House AI education event

HQ

A humanoid robot joined Melania Trump at the White House as she promoted the use of artificial intelligence in education.

The robot, named "Figure 03," walked alongside the first lady into a technology summit, greeting guests in 11 languages and describing itself as part of a "historic movement" in learning.

Trump says AI could soon move beyond phones into humanoid teachers capable of delivering personalised lessons based on students' pace and emotional state.

As the robot stated: "I am grateful to be part of this historic ​movement to empower children with technology and education. Very soon artificial ​intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility."