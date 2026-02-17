Robot dogs will guard the 2026 World Cup

HQ

Robot dogs will guard fans and their human handlers at the 2026 World Cup in Guadalupe and Monterry according to Modern Mechanics 24.

K9-X is the unit called, and consists of four robotic dogs with a wide variety of equipment, with several sources claim that $145.000-183.000 was spent on just four dogs, which look to be the Unitree Go2 model. The base version is just $1.600 dollars, but this is most likely a custom version of the EDU variant that is so expensive that the price isn't even official.

The dogs are not armed, and will be tasked with searching areas, with their only weapon being a loudspeaker which can ask you to drop your weapons and wait for an officer to arrest you, and livestreaming it on video.

The basic idea is naturally to use the dogs to go in to high-risk areas, and provide officers with recon data.