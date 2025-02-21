Robot Chicken to get 20th anniversary marathon

HQ

Robot Chicken, the animated parody series created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich first aired on the 20th of February, 2005. Since then, it has caused plenty a late-night laugh across the world, and was made famous for its ridiculous and uncanny humour.

Now, to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, it was revealed to Deadline that a marathon of Robot Chicken is coming to Adult Swim for the rest of the month. If you're an American TV viewer, you can catch this marathon out from Monday-Thursday, beginning at 12:30am ET/PT. All 11 seasons are also available to stream on Max if you're not able to access Adult Swim.

"20 years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we'd want to watch. And somehow, we're still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh," said Green and Senreich. "As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that's good luck, so consider this payback for your support."

As well as this marathon, there's also a new special in the works, which parodies a lot of reality TV channels including TLC, Discovery, and The Food Network, and it'll premiere this summer.

