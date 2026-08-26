Robot at the World Humanoid Robot Games break Usain Bolt's 100m speed record twice

HQ

The World Humanoid Robot Games end today in Beijing, after four days in which over 2,000 robots from 666 teams competed in 51 events, including many sporting events like athletics, football, weightlifting, dance and table tennis. And in one of the most popular events, the 100m, a robot ran faster than Usain Bolt twice.

The Tiangong Ultra robot, developed by the ​Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, run 100 meters in just 8.86 seconds in the semifinal of the ⁠large-size robot division. The robot surpassed its own record, set three days earlier in the opening event of the competition, when it ran at 9.39.

In both cases, the robots have run faster than the current world record in speed, the record set by Usain Bolt in 2009: 9.59 seconds.

Remarkably, the robots have run much faster than what Tiangong's winning robot did last year, 21.50 seconds, showing the incredible advancement of engineering and robots in just one year. Tiangong claims that their robots have beaten four human world records: 400m time of 38.15 seconds, a 1,500m mark of 2 minutes 21.64 seconds, and a 2.88-metre-high jump, as reported by Reuters.

The World Humanoid Robot Games, held for the first time last year, also feature many simulation and scenario-based events, like rescue missions, firefighting and industrial taks, and even hotel services, so they serve as showcases of China's most advanced robotic companies.