Roborock RockMow S1

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It's incredibly easy to fall for the whole idea that you have to fork out large sums of money to get a "proper" robotic lawnmower. Admittedly, the market is usually defined by the flagship models, and there are few that can be described as genuinely cheap, but the point is that you can easily choose a so-called mid-range model and get many of the same features.

Take Roborock's RockMow S1 as an example. It covers 1,500 square metres a day, is IPX6-certified, features the same PreciEdge modules as the more expensive models, and offers exactly the same software capabilities, including Multi-Zone, Eco-Wildlife Pause Mode, and much, much more - all at prices starting at around £1,100, rather than four times that amount.

This S115 model doesn't have any distinctive visual profile. The 4x4-like appearance of the more expensive models has been replaced by a far more conventional aesthetic, though that doesn't really matter. The battery is 6Ah, which is enough to cover these 1,500 square metres daily, and it can run for 150 minutes at a time before it needs to return to the dock.

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It's rear-wheel drive and can therefore "only" tackle gradients of 24 degrees. The dock itself doesn't need a dedicated connection - it can run on Wi-Fi if the signal is strong enough, and otherwise an internal connection can keep track of its location - in other words, you don't need a super-mesh system or to bury cables. Added to this are the app benefits we described earlier, such as Multi-Zone management, Custom Patterns, and other features you'll easily spot in competitors' products, but which are at least not missing here.

All in all, Roborock's app ecosystem is already quite well-established, and everything from setup to scanning happened first time round, with no further fuss. On one occasion, it seemed as though the S1 couldn't quite "find" itself, but over several months it faithfully mowed the lawn within the scheduled intervals, and with solid efficiency, too.

There are three cutting blades that can cut between 20 and 60 millimetres with electric height adjustment. On similar Segway models, you have to go out and adjust the screws, but here it's done electronically - brilliant!

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Of course, it's not all plain sailing - it rarely is. The otherwise rather complex on-board camera system tended to misidentify, or simply fail to recognise, certain objects on our test lawn, and as a result it steered clear of things it could easily have driven over, such as thin branches, and even tall weeds deterred it in one instance.

However, when you consider just how responsive the app has been, how seamless the set-up was, and just how effective Roborock's PreciEdge edge-cutting system actually is, this mid-range model is probably the one we'd recommend to most people looking for something from the RockMow range.