Roborock Qrevo Curv

While other brands that continuously produce robot vacuum cleaners may innovate by improving suction power or other iterative measures, we have previously praised Roborock for not resting on their laurels, but for thinking outside the box and producing products that gently push what is technically possible and what we can afford to expect.

During CES, they unveiled the Qrevo Curv, and we are happy to report that not only has Roborock now produced perhaps the best robot vacuum cleaner on the market, but once again redefined the expectations of what such a luxurious appliance can do.

First and foremost, the Curv is a marvel when it comes to actual specifications. The base itself is tiny and has finally been given a facelift, making every corner softer and the overall aesthetic more open. Gone are the hyper-industrial right angles, replaced instead with something Apple could just as easily have designed - that's a compliment or a criticism depending on your eyes. But in my personal opinion, robotic vacuum cleaners need a shake-up in terms of a remix of common expectations, and that's exactly what's happening here.

There's room for 2.4 litres of clean water and 2.4 litres of dirty water. It's not exactly the best, but it's enough to clean an entire house a few times, and by that I mean about 100 square metres of space. It returns itself when it's done, it even dries used mops - everything you'd expect. However, this is combined with a suction power of 18,500Pa - that's compared to the roughly 8000pa that an Ecovacs X2 Omni can achieve.

The vacuum cleaner itself is still circular, which may change in the future, and the LiDAR system still sticks up, so even though it's only 10 centimetres high, it prevents the vacuum cleaner from getting under the lowest sofas. Now that Ecovacs has proven that the system can be implanted in the device itself without compromising the scanning ability, it would suit Roborock well to follow suit. That said, there's a front-mounted RGB camera that can recognise 60 objects (and counting), and there's all the functionality you'd expect, from a speaker and microphone for conversations, to a special brush head that effectively eliminates the need to remove hair.

But why is it called "Curv" anyway? Well, it's because of the new AdaptiLift chassis (yes, everything should have its own name), which means Curv can raise itself a full 10 millimetres. We've tested it ourselves for this review, and the bottom line is that obstacles in particular can now be more easily defeated by Curv, and it's pretty wild to see it lift itself up and then tumble over obstacles that previously would have been impossible.

There are limitations of course, and Roborock itself says that Curv can overcome obstacles of up to four centimetres - we still have a door threshold between the living room and toilet that simply cannot be defeated, but this is still a quantum leap forward.

This is combined with a fantastic app that is still loaded with a bit of bloat, such as the clunky AI assistant that still asks out into space "I'm here" without anyone asking her anything, but other than that there's everything you'd expect here, and the design itself is still decidedly excellent. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that Roborock has the best app on the market.

It costs around £1,000, which is a lot, but it's no more than similar giants from Narwal, Dreame, Dyson, and Ecovacs, and here you get a product that refuses to sit still, but moves, again pushing the boundaries of what's possible. It's worthy of praise, so I'm going to do just that.