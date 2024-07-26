Roborock is making cleaning even more convenient

HQ

We've taken a look at a slate of different robotic companions over the years on Quick Look, including several this week alone, and now we're building on that effort further by turning our attention to Roborock's S8 MaxV Ultra.

This helpful companion bot is designed to make cleaning more convenient all by using new corner-to-edge technology that gets into cracks and gaps where other robots cannot reach. It also features Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition to avoid hazards, and is matched up with voice assistant support.

To learn more about the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.