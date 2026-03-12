Roborock is currently the most successful smart cleaning robot

HQ

Many of us know Roborock from their smart vacuum robots, and apparently the Chinese company is the biggest in the world in this market segment. In fact, Roborock is now world's number one brand in terms of shipments and market share: total shipments were 5.8 million units, and that was a 17.7% market share in 2025, when considering all household cleaning robots (for example robot vacuum cleaners, robot lawn mowers, and other home cleaning robots).

According to IDC (International Data Corporation) - and reported by STT - global shipments of household cleaning robots reached 32.72 million units in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 20.1%.

As expected, now and in the future AI will be a big thing for smart cleaning robots. This includes combining information from multiple sensors, understanding the environment, and continuously improving obstacle avoidance and route planning.