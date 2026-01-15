HQ

Roborock has spread its wings across the world as of late, where this Chinese home care brand has launched many robot vacuum cleaners and other smart cleaning solutions. Originating from Xiaomi, Roborock has never aimed to be just a cheap option, but has instead targeted users who want cleaning to be as efficient as possible, preferably with a single smart device. The Roborock F25 Ultra we tested continues this trend by introducing a wet mop vacuum cleaner that makes washing floors a breeze. But can it replace the traditional mop?

The package reveals a rather large and heavy stick vacuum cleaner with a retro-style angular washing attachment that rolls on the floor. Actually, stick vacuum cleaner is a misleading term, and the device should be called a smart mop, as it's not intended to be used as a traditional stick vacuum cleaner, nor is it intended for use on carpets. The removable transparent water tank that sits on top of it holds just under a litre of water, and there is a small container for detergent, but according to Roborock, it's not necessary to use it in steam cleaning mode. Detergent can be used when mopping floors if desired, but it's recommended to use only Roborock's own detergents "to ensure compatibility."

When setting up the device, it's connected to a wireless network to use the mobile app. Fortunately, the software is well designed and setting up and using the app was no problem. First, the vacuum cleaner updated its firmware, i.e., the device software, and conveniently communicated its actions in English. You can turn off the chatter via the app if you want.

There are a few washing modes, the most notable of which is the steam wash, which takes about a minute to prepare. During preparation, the device operates in automatic mode, so you can continue cleaning without having to wait. In automatic mode, steam is not used, but the vacuum cleaner can adjust itself between dry and wet cleaning, which was the most commonly used mode during testing. Steam cleaning is not suitable for all floor materials. For example, cork absorbs moisture, so it's advisable to check the washability of the floor before steam cleaning. However, the vacuum cleaner is well suited for traditional parquet floors. Other cleaning modes available include hot water cleaning (where the water is heated to 86 degrees Celsius but not to 180 degrees Celsius steam) and waterless mopping, which is best suited for cleaning up liquids that have ended up on the floor. Cleaning is aided by a handy low-level light that clearly reveals crumbs and their shadows.

Fortunately, in addition to the bathrooms, our test apartment also has tile floors in other rooms, so this feature came in handy. And boy, did it work well! Steam cleaning with just water removed both stubborn stains and splashes, but an even bigger surprise was the amount of invisible dirt that was revealed when emptying the dirty water tank. The water was consistently blackish-grey in colour, even when washing vinyl cork surfaces without steaming. Interestingly, the surfaces of the materials also began to feel different after washing.

Navigating with the vacuum cleaner is pleasant, except on stairs. The device seems to drive itself forward or backward, somewhat like an electric bike. The vacuum cleaner quickly recognises when the user wants to pull it backward, at which point it changes direction. If the machine is held in place, it tends to make a slight jerking motion, which helps to scrub away even the most stubborn dirt. The driving force can also be adjusted to suit your preferences via the app. The device is clearly designed to be used with one hand and the handle and body rotate like a steering wheel to about 90 degrees to the sides, which is how you turn. The natural rotation of the wrist is designed to be ideal for vacuuming and the vacuum cleaner's arm or body also folds up and down, making it easy to move under furniture, which also allows it to stay in place as mentioned earlier. It should be noted, however, that the height of the vacuum cleaner is approximately 15 centimetres, which means that it cannot fit under every sofa and chest of drawers, despite its ability to fold.

The automatic system recognises walls and staircases, for example, so it does not drive itself into a wall. However, cleaning stairs with the vacuum cleaner is not easy, as it weighs so much that lifting it from one step to another is awkward, as the cleaning part bends downwards and easily drips a few drops of dirty water from the mop section. The situation is not helped by the fact that the pull feature immediately starts pulling the vacuum cleaner forward. Roborock is coming out with a stair-climbing robot vacuum cleaner later this year, so let's see if it will be the first one to tackle stairs!

Another annoyance is the general spreading of dirty water here and there, which is particularly noticeable when changing direction. It makes sense that when the wet vacuum cleaner does not have time to suck the dirty water out of the mop and the mop's direction of rotation changes when the washing direction changes, dirty water remains on the floor from the mop. Still, this could use a feature to improve the user experience. On the other hand, once you know this, you can avoid such situations by taking appropriate action. It just requires you to use your brain instead of the smart vacuum cleaner! Another concern with dirty water is that even though the entire tank of clean water is used up without steaming, only a fraction of it is found in the dirty water tank. The mop is unlikely to absorb more than a few litres, so the dirty water has undoubtedly moved from one place to another...

The vacuum cleaner must be cleaned after each use. The easily removable dirty water tank consists of a tank section and a filter frame. Cleaning is a relatively laborious operation, even though there are only three removable parts, not counting the mop. A cleaning brush can be used to remove the mop, frame, and disgusting sludge stuck in the sludge channels. If this is not done, the vacuum cleaner will start to smell disgusting as the biomass begins to mould.

The vacuum cleaner can also clean itself at its charging station and communicate its work stages, but it cannot mechanically remove stuck dirt, let alone empty the dirty container. The device steams and dries the mop, but despite its communication, it remains unclear whether it actually does anything else.

At €699, the smart mop is not particularly affordable, but this kind of technological floor cleaning appeals to nerds, even though the same result could be achieved with a traditional mop, which could also be used on stairs. It's just that no one ever gets stuck with the traditional one... ever.