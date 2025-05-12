Roboquest has finally reached the end of its development journey

HQ

RyseUp Studios has decided to call it quits and to stop putting further energy and resources into the development of Roboquest. The game, which originally arrived as an Early Access project in 2020 before then getting a 1.0 arrival in 2023, has been in production now for over a decade, despite not originally being planned to have a games as a service-type model.

The developer has confirmed its decision to move on from Roboquest development in a blog post on Steam, where it states the following:

"It is with great emotion that we write this devblog today. We've been quite silent for the past months, not knowing exactly what to say, how to say it or when to say it. But today's the day.

"2025 marks nearly a decade working on Roboquest, and it also marks the end of the journey for the game.

"We know many of you would have loved to see more updates, more content, more Roboquest. But that isn't something we are able to deliver. Spending as much time on the same project takes a toll, and no matter how passionate we have been about Roboquest, it is finally time for us to look at new horizons."

It goes on to add that it was "never meant" to become a GaaS project and that "pumping out updates just for the sake of "maintaining the game" was never on the cards." However, after constantly looking to improve and expand the game for fans, RyseUp has "reached the end of that" and "stretched both the additional content and our energy to the maximum."

As for what's next for RyseUp, the developer notes that with no further updates planned for Roboquest, the team will be moving onto another project, something that many staff have already been working on for a while now. The additional details about this next project remain scarce, but we are told:

"A new project you say? Yes, a new project. Something that, after spending 10 years on the same thing, re-ignited the passion and the flame that allowed us to craft Roboquest. Hopefully, with the experience we accumulated and all the errors we made along the way, we're aiming for a much, much more efficient development plan.

"We have nothing to announce for now, but when we do, you'll be the first ones to know."

As for Roboquest, expect multiplayer and cross-platform play to remain in operation, plus expect the PlayStation port for the game to drop on May 27 and also a standalone VR version to arrive later this year as well.