Robocop, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Grounded 2 and five other titles are coming to Game Pass

HQ

We already knew that Grounded 2 and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers were coming to Game Pass, and that they would be added on launch day in July, but there is much more than that heading to Microsoft's subscription service over the next two weeks.

Xbox Wire has announced that the following eight titles will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Standard at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available for Xbox Standard):



Robocop: Rogue City (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - July 17



My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 17*



Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 18*



Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - July 22*



Wheel World (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - July 23*



Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - July 24*



Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - July 29*



Farming Simulator 25 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 1



As usual, other perks are also available, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. This time, these include the Exclusive Monthly Gift Bundle for Asphalt Legends Unite and the Prodigy Supercharge Pack for Apex Legends.

Which game will you start with?

The following three games will be removed from the service on July 31, but you can get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any of them: