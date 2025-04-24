Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business launches in July

HQ

Earlier this year, we got to tell you all about the reveal of a brand new standalone follow-up to Robocop: Rogue City, with this being a DLC-sized game called Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.

This next chapter in the action series takes players back into the crime-ridden city of Detroit, except this time to root out the crooks and villains that have made the OmniTower housing complex their base of operations. Needless to say, this includes plenty of 80s-fueled violence and chaos, and even features the first opportunity to actually play as Alex Murphy himself, the man before he became Robocop.

With all of this said and done, Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business will be looking to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on July 17, and you can get a further snippet of the narrative it will offer by checking out the latest story trailer below.