Robocop: Rogue City reveals all you need to know in 60 seconds

There have been many Robocop games released throughout the years, but unfortunately most of them have been bad, often really bad (the only really good one we can think of is Robocop vs Terminator to Mega Drive from 1993). Teyon and Nacon hopes to change this with the upcoming Robocop: Rogue City that launches two weeks from now.

They have brought back the original actor Peter Weller to play Robocop and it takes place shortly after the movie Robocop 2. In a new video called All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds, we get a rundown of everything we should know like an introduction to Detroit, the level system, how you can use the environment to your advantage, crime scene investigations and of course action. All illustrated with actual gameplay.

If you are a fan of Robocop, you should definitely check this one out, as Robocop: Rogue City looks surprisingly authentic and fun.