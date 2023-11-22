Robocop: Rogue City is Nacon's best launch of all time

HQ

Robocop: Rogue City delivered a surprisingly authentic and entertaining experience when it was released earlier this month. And as it turns out, we were'nt the only ones who enjoyed the adventure, as Nacon now reveals that it is their best launch ever with "over 435,000 players in the space of 2 weeks" and Alex "Robocop" Murphy's adventure has "racked up 2.7 million active game sessions".

As explained in the press release, the publisher is also very proud to have "92% positive reviews on the Steam platform", and the CEO Alain Falc says:

"Robosop: Rogue City has exceeded our expectations, and achieved a genuine feat as far as Nacon is concerned. We are really proud to have been able to work with the studio Teyon on this game created by and for Robocop die-hards. We would also like to thank MGM for the trust they placed in us throughout this collaboration, as well as all the players who have contributed to making this release such a great success."

Even though it's not a perfect game, we still liked Robocop: Rogue City, which brings back the character from the two original movies, and even has Peter Weller in the role as Robocop himself. Check out our review over here, and a new accolade trailer below: