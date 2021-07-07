Robocop: Rogue City is coming 2023 for PC and consoles

We love the first Robocop and consider it one of the best action movies of all time. But Robocop has really struggled when it comes to games. The very slow and clanky protagonist does not seem to lend himself to great gameplay easily, with Robocop Versus The Terminator for Mega Drive being one of few exceptions - but Robocop moved like an agile cyber ninja in that one.

Well, now a new game has been announced, and this time there's also a vague connection to Terminator, which hopefully once again means something positive. Robocop: Rogue City is being developed by Teyon, who made Terminator: Resistance in 2019, so they know how to make cyborg action.

Robocop: Rogue City is being based on the three first movies from the series, but unfortunately, there's very (very) little information other than that. We've got a teaser trailer that really deserves to be called a "teaser" and a few images which you can check out below. It launches for PC and "consoles" sometimes during 2023.