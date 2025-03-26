RoboCop: Rogue City headlines April 2025 PS Plus games

HQ

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for April 2025, for all subscribers on PS5 and PS4 (PlayStation Essential, Extra, and Premium). Those titles will be available from April 1, and are RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory.

All subscribers will have access to those games, and will remain on their collection as long as they have an active subscription to the paid online service (they're not part of the Game Catalogue, so they won't be removed). The star of the month is RoboCop: Rogue City, a well regarded "AA" shooter from Nacon very faithful to the 80s classic movie, that will get a standalone expansion, Unfinished Business, this summer. Take in mind that RoboCop is exclusive to PS5, not PS4.

All three games will be available to claim on April 1. March 31 will be the final day to download Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection as part of March PS Plus games.