Robocop: Rogue City has gotten New Game+

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the surprisingly entertaining shooter Robocop: Rogue City was getting a New Game+, a way to play the game again with all your "previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades" intact, which has now been released.

But that's not all, as the developers has shared a blog post on Steam, revealing that we're also getting more content like a new difficulty, very fittingly named There Will be Trouble, and a Golden Auto-9 skin to unlock.

Below is a trailer showing what's new and a proper change-log can be found further down:

HQ