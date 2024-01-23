Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Robocop: Rogue City

Robocop: Rogue City has gotten New Game+

Seasoned players can also enjoy the new difficulty: "There Will be Trouble".

HQ

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the surprisingly entertaining shooter Robocop: Rogue City was getting a New Game+, a way to play the game again with all your "previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades" intact, which has now been released.

But that's not all, as the developers has shared a blog post on Steam, revealing that we're also getting more content like a new difficulty, very fittingly named There Will be Trouble, and a Golden Auto-9 skin to unlock.

Below is a trailer showing what's new and a proper change-log can be found further down:

HQ


  • Added a New Game Plus mode

  • Added a new difficulty: "There Will be Trouble"

  • Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available

  • Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards

  • Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors

  • Fixed RoboCop's right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them

  • Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker

Robocop: Rogue City

