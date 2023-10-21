Robocop: Rogue City has been cancelled on Switch

HQ

It's not long before we get to take on the role of the iconic cyborg cop in the upcoming Robocop: Rogue City. Up until very recently, it was a title that we expected to be able to enjoy on all formats, but now, unfortunately, the Switch version has been cancelled.

Developer Teyon announced on its Facebook page that they "don't have any plans for a Nintendo Switch release." This leaves the current formats at the time of writing to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

No specific reason was given for the cancellation of the Switch version, but it could be speculated that this is down to the platform's less powerful hardware.