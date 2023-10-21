Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Robocop: Rogue City

Robocop: Rogue City has been cancelled on Switch

Developer Teyon didn't give a specific reason for the cancellation.

It's not long before we get to take on the role of the iconic cyborg cop in the upcoming Robocop: Rogue City. Up until very recently, it was a title that we expected to be able to enjoy on all formats, but now, unfortunately, the Switch version has been cancelled.

Developer Teyon announced on its Facebook page that they "don't have any plans for a Nintendo Switch release." This leaves the current formats at the time of writing to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

No specific reason was given for the cancellation of the Switch version, but it could be speculated that this is down to the platform's less powerful hardware.

Robocop: Rogue City

