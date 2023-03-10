Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Robocop: Rogue City

Robocop: Rogue City gets new gameplay trailer

Dead or alive, you are coming with me! But clearly mostly dead though, it seems...

While the original RoboCop movie is one of the best action movies ever made, the character's career as a video game hero hasn't been as pleasant. In fact, besides Robocop Versus The Terminator from 1994, we cannot remember a single even remotely good game that stars this beloved cyborg cop (hasn't Alex Murphy suffered enough?).

Hopefully Robocop: Rogue City might be able to change this. Here we get to meet the original Robocop, once again played by Peter Weller (who played Alex Murphy/Robocop in the two first movies). We expect a whole lot of classic quotes, plenty of violence and good gameplay - but to be honest, we aren't sure about the latter yet after seeing this new trailer that you can check out below.

What do you think, does it look like a great game that will finally make this iconic character a true video game hero?

Robocop: Rogue City
Robocop: Rogue City

