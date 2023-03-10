Robocop: Rogue City gets new gameplay trailer

HQ

While the original RoboCop movie is one of the best action movies ever made, the character's career as a video game hero hasn't been as pleasant. In fact, besides Robocop Versus The Terminator from 1994, we cannot remember a single even remotely good game that stars this beloved cyborg cop (hasn't Alex Murphy suffered enough?).

Hopefully Robocop: Rogue City might be able to change this. Here we get to meet the original Robocop, once again played by Peter Weller (who played Alex Murphy/Robocop in the two first movies). We expect a whole lot of classic quotes, plenty of violence and good gameplay - but to be honest, we aren't sure about the latter yet after seeing this new trailer that you can check out below.

What do you think, does it look like a great game that will finally make this iconic character a true video game hero?