Robocop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City gameplay has been shown off

The FPS title will be arriving in June next year.

HQ

As part of the Nacon Connect event, the publisher has given fans a look at some gameplay for the upcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City. Putting players in the shoes of RoboCop, the game asks you to take on gangs that are plaguing the city, by using a variety of melee and ranged weapons.

Set to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles, the game even features RoboCop designed to look just like Peter Weller's character did in the original movie. As for when RoboCop: Rogue City will launch, the game is slated to debut in June next year.

Check out the new gameplay trailer below.

HQ
Robocop: Rogue City

