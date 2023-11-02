Robocop: Rogue City celebrates launch with a new trailer

HQ

If you would have told us a few years ago that we would get a new Robocop adventure with Peter Weller back as the original version of titular character (or Alex Murphy, he is human after all), we would have cried like little kids. But... here we are and Robocop: Rogue City launches today.

If you have read our fairly positive review already and want to see more from the game before you decide on buying it or not, we also have a launch trailer to offer you. It gives us a brief introduction to the story, but also shows plenty of gameplay, the environments and some cool oneliners.

Check it out below.