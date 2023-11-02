Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Robocop: Rogue City

Robocop: Rogue City celebrates launch with a new trailer

The action title is out on PC and consoles now.

If you would have told us a few years ago that we would get a new Robocop adventure with Peter Weller back as the original version of titular character (or Alex Murphy, he is human after all), we would have cried like little kids. But... here we are and Robocop: Rogue City launches today.

If you have read our fairly positive review already and want to see more from the game before you decide on buying it or not, we also have a launch trailer to offer you. It gives us a brief introduction to the story, but also shows plenty of gameplay, the environments and some cool oneliners.

Check it out below.

