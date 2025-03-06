Robocop returns this summer in Rogue City - Unfinished Business

After it arrived in late 2023, it didn't take long until Robocop: Rogue City became a big success, shipping over a million copies and proving that interest in the half-man, half-machine franchise was still very much alive and well. Developer Teyon is looking to build on this soon, by debuting a follow-up known as Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.

This will be a standalone expansion that tasks players with reaching the top of Omni Tower, which has been overrun by dangerous mercenaries. The game will be similar to the 2023 title, except it has been improved with new weapons, finishing moves, and special missions. The main big change is that while you will be able to play as Robocop as expected, the game will even allow you to play as the purely human version of Alex Murphy, with these coming in the form of intense flashbacks.

While you can see the announcement trailer for Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business below, you can actually expect to start playing the standalone expansion quite soon, as it's planned to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this summer. The exact date has yet to be confirmed.